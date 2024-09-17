Pacific Island nations propose ecocide be adopted as international crime

Three Pacific island countries have formally requested the International Criminal Court to recognize “ecocide,” or mass environmental destruction, as an international crime alongside genocide and war crimes. The proposal, submitted by Vanuatu and co-sponsors Fiji and Samoa on Sept. 9, seeks to amend the ICC’s Rome Statute, which currently allows for the prosecution of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression. If successful, ecocide would become the fifth recognized international crime. “This historic bid by Vanuatu, Fiji and Samoa to make ecocide an international crime represents our best hope of securing a livable planet for current and future generations,” Monica Lennon, a Scottish politician who introduced an ecocide-prevention bill in Scotland in November 2023, told Mongabay in an email. Vanuatu, an island nation that has seen devastating effects of climate change, first called for the inclusion of ecocide as a crime at the ICC’s 2019 annual assembly. While not a formal proposal, it triggered discussions around ecocide, Jojo Mehta, co-founder of the Netherlands-based NGO Stop Ecocide International (SEI), told Mongabay over a Zoom call. In 2021, SEI convened an international panel of lawyers that defined ecocide as “unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and either widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts.” Since then, several countries have taken steps to include ecocide in their laws. For instance, Belgium has introduced ecocide as a domestic crime, while Chile and France have also added elements…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay