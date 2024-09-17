Sir David Attenborough: ‘The world would be worse off without our stories’

Seventy years after he first fronted a wildlife programme, Sir David Attenborough is keenly aware of the impact they can have.

“The world would be in a far, far worse situation now had there been no broadcasting of natural history,” he said.

“People have found it a source of fascination and beauty and interest, and this has become key to looking after the world.”

In September 2024, the BBC is marking 90 years of broadcasting from Bristol. We spoke exclusively to Sir David, who has presented many of the programmes made at BBC Bristol’s Natural History Unit.