Wildlife charity declares ‘butterfly emergency’

A wildlife charity has declared a national “butterfly emergency” after its annual Big Butterfly Count recorded its lowest ever numbers.

The count has been running for 14 years. This year’s poor results are partly down to the wet weather but the long-term trend is hugely concerning, says Butterfly Conservation.

It is calling on the government to ban pesticides that can harm butterflies and bees “before it’s too late”.

Butterflies are at “their lowest ebb” on the back of 50 years of decline, said the charity’s head of science, Dr Richard Fox.