Why the EU must stand firm on its plan to help protect the world’s forests (commentary)

A pioneering law under attack The world’s governments have long acknowledged the need to halt and reverse the loss of the planet’s precious forests, not least because of the contribution that loss is having on the global climate. There is also consensus that by far the largest driver of deforestation – and associated negative impacts on people, as well as nature – is large-scale, export-oriented agriculture and forestry. Growing demand for a handful of so-called ‘forest risk commodities’, including beef, soy, palm oil and leather, is at the root of the problem. The European Union (EU) is one of the largest markets for these goods. European consumers don’t want to be responsible for crimes against people and the planet, and have asked their politicians to act. After two years of studies, consultations and impact assessments, and a further two years of protracted political negotiations over the text, in May 2023 it finally passed a law intended to wean the continent off these tainted products. The EU Deforestation Regulation, or EUDR, is a pioneering law, which other major markets are looking to emulate. It will demand that these commodities are produced legally, and that they do not come from land deforested since 2020. No longer will European buyers have to worry about their money paying corrupt companies to bulldoze forests overseas – including even protected ones home to uncontacted tribes – evicting and impoverishing people in the process and murdering those who dare to resist. The legislation is in the statute…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay