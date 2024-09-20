Brazil’s BR-319 highway disaster: Yet another maneuver (commentary)

On September 14, Brazil’s National Department of Transportation Infrastructure (DNIT) submitted to the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1) a consultancy report that DNIT had contracted from Engespro (the company that had previously done the project’s environmental impact assessment), stating that reconstruction of BR-319 is “environmentally viable.” The new submission is to reinforce the appeal submitted on September 6. The preliminary license for the reconstruction of the “middle section” (km 250.0 to km 655.7) of BR-319 granted in 2022 under the Jair Bolsonaro presidential administration was annulled by a court decision on July 25, 2024, and an appeal by DNIT was rejected on August 23rd. The renewed attempt to revive the preliminary license is based on the Engespro report. It is no surprise that a company hired by DNIT would reach the conclusion that its patron wants despite the enormous amount of evidence to the contrary (for example, see: here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here). The Engespro report was not released to the public, but a press release detailing its content was apparently reproduced verbatim in several pro-BR-319 media outlets. Various websites in Manaus tend to reproduce official press releases, even when they contain disinformation, as in this case (for example, see here, here, here, here and here]). Several of these even reproduced the claim in the title that DNIT had delivered “proof” of BR-319’s environmental viability. Unfortunately, measures such as building animal crossings and developing a “Governance Plan – State Conservation Units of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

