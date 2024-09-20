Mining activities threaten honey production in the Caatinga biome

CAATINGA — They are not offering jobs, they are underestimating our intelligence. They want to deceive us with jobs that are not real, and that will not exist. This will end the life of the Quilombola community”, says Cláudio Tenório, a Quilombola leader from Lagoas, the largest quilombo in the Caatinga Biome, in Brazil. He is referring to the empty offers from SRN Mineração, a mining company that obtained a preliminary license to extract up to 300,000 tons of iron ore in the region in 2019. He is afraid that the mining activities might contaminate their apiaries, an important source of income for the communities in the quilombo, one of the largest organic honey producers in the Northern area of the country. The environmental impact report issued by the company does not mention the Quilombola population, nor the effects of mining on their way of life, including prospecting activities carried out less than 100 meters from an important local sanctuary. The communities responded to the threats by filing a public civil action against the mining company and await the trial. Mongabay’s Video Team wants to cover questions and topics that matter to you. Are there any inspiring people, urgent issues, or local stories that you’d like us to cover? We want to hear from you. Be a part of our reporting process—get in touch with us here! Banner image: Beekeeper Júlio de Castro looks after his apiary in the São Vitor community, in Quilombo Lagoas.This article was originally published on Mongabay

