Rare frog rediscovered in Ecuador’s Andes after 100 years

A frog species last seen in 1922 was found again in Ecuador’s southern Andes during a 2022 research expedition to the Quitahuaycu Conservation Reserve. The team of biologists confirmed the rediscovery with genetic analysis. The Molleturo robber frog (Pristimantis ruidus) classified as “possibly extinct” for several decades, remained elusive due to its small size, under 3 centimeters (1 inch), allowing it to hide in the dense vegetation of the Andean Molleturo Forest in Azuay province. Its lack of visible eardrums, warty skin and distinctive W-shaped back ridges finally brought the amphibian back into the scientific limelight when a team from San Francisco University in Quito, led by biologist Juan Sánchez-Nivicela, stumbled upon two frogs. “We were in the forest near a small stream when one of our colleagues noticed a small frog on some fallen logs. We all rushed over to check, but at the time, we didn’t know what species it was,” Sánchez-Nivicela told Mongabay in a phone interview. “Later, back in the lab, we realized it was Pristimantis ruidus, a species no one alive today had ever seen. It was an incredible surprise.” Their discovery gave science completely new data — what the frog really looks like, its size and genetic information, which had never been available before, he added. The last previous sighting was by British American zoologist George Tate, who captured 16 frogs of the same species in 1922. Now, a century later, two of the elusive frogs are stored at Ecuadorian science institutes. Preserving the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay