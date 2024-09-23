Boss of Titan sub firm said: ‘No-one is dying under my watch’

From BBC
A transcript from a key meeting at the firm behind the ill-fated Titan submersible has revealed the CEO said in 2018: “No-one is dying under my watch – period.”
It captures a heated exchange between OceanGate chief Stockton Rush and his former director of marine operations, David Lochridge, plus three other staff.
The log shows Mr Lochridge raised safety concerns, to which Rush responded: “I have no desire to die… I think this is one of the safest things I will ever do.”
The document was released by the US Coast Guard as part of its inquiry into the June 2023 disaster when the sub imploded while journeying to the Titanic shipwreck. All five passengers were killed, including Rush.
OceanGate suspended all exploration and commercial operations following the incident, which led to questions about the submersible’s safety and design.
During two weeks of hearings, investigators are seeking to uncover what led to the tragedy, and to make recommendations to avoid repeat incidents.
The transcript was uploaded to the inquiry website on Friday, but sections of the document were redacted.
The US Coast Guard has now confirmed to BBC News who was speaking in this key exchange during the two-hour meeting.
Mr Lochridge – who gave evidence at the public inquiry last week as a former OceanGate employee – was called to the meeting on 19 January 2018.
He had compiled a “quality inspection report”, which raised serious problems with the sub’s design.
These included concerns about the poor quality of the sub’s hull, which was made of carbon fibre, and issues with the way Titan was being constructed and tested.
He told the inquiry last week: “That meeting turned out to be a two-hour, 10-minute discussion… on my termination and how my disagreements with the