Experts call for urgent leopard conservation efforts in Bangladesh

The Indian leopard (Panthera pardus fusca), locally known as chitah bagh in Bangladesh, is mostly found in the northern and northwestern region of the country, where they often fall victim to conflicts with humans. Most leopards have always been found in the northern districts close to Bangladesh’s border with India — Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari. About 10 leopards were beaten to death in these districts in the last 14 years, according to media reports. Once leopards enter human settlements in search of food, very few leopards manage to return to the wild, as most of those are killed by the locals. In the latest incident, on Feb. 2, 2024, a leopard was beaten to death in Panchagarh when it entered the village in search of food. “Since 2007-08, leopards have been found in the northern and northwestern region of Bangladesh. There was no report of leopards attacking humans, but every time, local people killed the big cats,” Muntasir Akash, a wildlife biologist and assistant professor at the University of Dhaka, told Mongabay. There is a comparitively remarkable leopard population in Indian West Bengal’s bordering Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts close to Bangladesh, where they roam the tea gardens, coexisting with people. “Our Teesta-Brahmaputra basins are topographically similar to the areas of West Bengal where leopards live. It is often said that leopards come from India in search of food. But there is no research on whether they come from India or there is a steady population in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

