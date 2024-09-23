Hundreds of watchdog job cuts ‘put nature at risk’

From BBC
Campaigners have warned against “brutal” cuts to Wales’ environmental watchdog, saying the plans “put nature at risk”.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is seeking to close 265 posts, and is considering reductions in areas including tackling waste crime, advising on climate change, managing heritage features and running visitor centres.
One trade union claimed the regulator could be left without “enough staff on the ground” to protect the environment.
NRW said it was making “every effort to protect areas of work that have the most impact on nature, climate and pollution”.
BBC Wales has spoken to a number of current and former NRW staff.
While acknowledging the organisation was in “an impossible financial situation”, many felt “angry” and “excluded from planning the solution”, one said.
“We have lost a year we could have spent working to save some of Wales’ most loved services – like organising community buy-outs of our visitor centres,” they claimed, describing the situation as “a shambles”.
Another added this came after previous attempts to reorganise NRW’s structure, and that it was like rearranging “deckchairs on the Titanic”.
They criticised the message the cuts sent out, given that the Welsh government had declared both climate and nature emergencies.
“You can’t on the one hand declare an emergency and then on the other say ‘it’s alright, we’ll call the fire brigade a bit later’.”
Unison, the largest of five trade unions representing NRW staff, said workers had told them the plans would not “solve problems in the long run.”
“They also have concerns about losing staff with years of experience,” said regional organiser Andrew Woodman – adding that “Unison will fight for every job”.
What are the