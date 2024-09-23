Hundreds of watchdog job cuts ‘put nature at risk’

Campaigners have warned against “brutal” cuts to Wales’ environmental watchdog, saying the plans “put nature at risk”.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is seeking to close 265 posts, and is considering reductions in areas including tackling waste crime, advising on climate change, managing heritage features and running visitor centres.

One trade union claimed the regulator could be left without “enough staff on the ground” to protect the environment.

NRW said it was making “every effort to protect areas of work that have the most impact on nature, climate and pollution”.