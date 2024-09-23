Mexico loses phosphate mining lawsuit in controversial arbitration process

MEXICO CITY — A mining company trying to launch a controversial phosphate project in Mexican waters has won a lawsuit against the country claiming officials wrongfully rejected its environmental permits, effectively shuttering the project without legitimate cause. Odyssey Marine Exploration, a deep-sea mining company based in Florida, took Mexico to arbitration after the permits were rejected, winning $37.1 million from the country for breaching obligations. The decision, reached through an obscure international legal process, has reignited concerns about the ability of corporations to overpower local environmental protections. “It is unacceptable that [the arbiters] should side with a company that only seeks to continue enriching itself at the expense of the planet’s biodiversity and set a very negative precedent in the fight of civil society against this emerging industry,” Greenpeace said in a statement. “Underwater mining is not acceptable under any circumstances or conditions. There is no place for underwater mining in a sustainable future.” In 2012, Odyssey obtained a 50-year concession for what’s believed to be one of the world’s largest deposits of phosphate, a mineral used in fertilizers, foods and cosmetic products, among other things. Located in the shallow waters off the coast of Baja California Sur, in the Gulf of Ulloa, the extraction process would have involved dredging around one square kilometer of the seabed each year, without using chemicals. The company said it spent over three years preparing an environmentally sustainable development plan, promising to restore the seabed after dredging and ensuring the work had “no material…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay