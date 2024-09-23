Supreme Court decision on saving Kathmandu rivers stirs up heated reactions

KATHMANDU — A recent Supreme Court verdict extending no-construction zones along the banks of major rivers in the Kathmandu Valley has triggered frenzied reactions from different stakeholders. While environmental campaigners have welcomed the court’s decision as a crucial step toward saving the rivers of the valley, where encroachment and dumping of untreated solid and liquid waste is rampant, the federal government, under pressure from the local people, has filed for a review of the decision. “This is a landmark verdict in the context of Nepal,” said Sanjay Adhikari, one of the lawyers representing the clean Bagmati campaigners. “As a lawyer, I would say that verdicts passed by the Supreme Court are final and there should be no ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ in its implementation.” Justices Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Binod Sharma passed the verdict following 13 years of deliberations over two petitions demanding orders for the government to save the Bagmati River and stop dumping municipal waste in one of its tributaries. Although Bhattarai and Sharma passed the verdict in December 2023, the potential ramifications of the verdict came to the fore after the court released the full text of the judgment in August this year. Bagmati River in Nepal. Rivers in Nepal are in peril due to environmental negligence, industrialization and rampant sand mining. Image by Etter Studio via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0). Previous government guidelines mandated no-construction zones ranging from 4-20 meters (13-66 feet) on both banks of the river depending on the volume of water and size…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay