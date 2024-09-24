A future where we might ‘get climate right’: A conversation with Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Solving our ecological and climate problems looks a lot less like a techno-utopia and more like a mosaic of actions both to protect and restore nature, and to increase and safeguard human equity in the face of climate change, marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson says on Mongabay’s latest podcast episode. In other words, flashy technology, while necessary in many ways, is just one piece of a much larger climate puzzle. It’s the practical, empathetic, on-the-ground, and sometimes “unsexy” but necessary changes we need to reform our food, economic and governmental systems that play a very large role in whether we have a more livable future for our planet or not, Johnson says. And while it may feel overwhelming, versions of a future where we get things right are possible. Johnson’s new book, What If We Get It Right? Visions of Climate Futures, contains essays and interviews with experts, journalists, policymakers, farmers, lawyers and activists examining many of these social, political and technological shifts that could move humanity toward a more ecologically sustainable and just future. On this episode of the Mongabay Newscast, the co-founder of Urban Ocean Lab discusses the key insights found in her latest book. Some of these interviews include previous podcast guests like Judith Schwartz and Bill McKibben, with insights ranging from the philosophical to the practical. Switching from industrial agriculture, for example, to a more sustainable agroecological model isn’t just a climate-smart thing to do, but potentially a more just one, requiring local participation and, yes,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

