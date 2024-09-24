Record-breaking floods in northern Thailand intensify scrutiny of Mekong dam project

In the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, communities in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province are taking stock of the toll wreaked by heavy rains and rising rivers. At least 33 people lost their lives in the country since mid-August amid hazardous conditions that devastated riverside homes, businesses and agricultural land. The flooding has heightened public and policymaker scrutiny of plans to build a major hydropower dam spanning the Mekong River at Pak Beng in Oudomxay province in Laos. Experts warn the dam, situated 97 kilometers (60 miles) from the Thailand-Laos border, has the potential to elevate water levels in the mainstream Mekong and thus exacerbate seasonal flooding along key tributaries in Thailand. Local communities and civil society groups have raised their concerns about the project for nearly a decade, claiming the developers and their Thailand-based investors have failed to consider the dam’s potential impacts on people living upstream. Against this backdrop, policymakers, community leaders and local residents met Sept. 20-21 at a forum in the flood-stricken province of Chiang Rai to discuss the implications of the controversial development. The dialogue was part of an investigation by the Thai parliament’s Committee on Land, Natural Resources and the Environment into the potential cross-border impacts of the scheme. Somsak Kemya and fellow farmers in Wiang Khaen district, Chiang Rai province hold a banner that states: “Our farmland is flooded, so halt the Pak Beng dam.” Image by Carolyn Cowan / Mongabay The investigation meeting hosted by the Thai parliament’s Committee on Land, Natural Resources…This article was originally published on Mongabay

