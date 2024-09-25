Global fisheries must change to avoid ocean collapse, study says

A new study by an international team of scientists finds that industrial fishing is driving the world’s oceans toward collapse. The report outlines 11 key actions needed to maintain healthy oceans, including the reduction of harmful fishing methods and keeping fish populations at 60% of their natural levels. One recommendation offered in the report is to restrict bottom trawling, a technique that drags heavy weights and nets along the ocean floor. Roughly 28% of fish globally are caught using bottom trawling. It also accounts for more than 437 million tons of bycatch, unwanted marine animals accidentally caught in nets and discarded. In many cases, bycatch includes marine animals such as porpoises, seals, turtles and several bird species. “Fishing is destroying these ecosystems, we’re reducing their functionality,” Callum Roberts, a professor of marine conservation at the University of Exeter and lead author of the report, told Mongabay by phone. “We’re starting to see the consequences — jellyfish explosions, harmful algae blooms — these are signs of ocean dysfunction.” Species like giant skates, angel sharks and halibut, he said, have already declined by up to 99% due to overfishing. Marine ecologist Graham Edgar from the University of Tasmania agreed that stronger protections were needed but said the report’s action points don’t go far enough. He suggested expanding no-fishing areas to serve as a refuge for species and called for increasing funds toward independent ecological monitoring programs not affiliated with fisheries. Others argue that even the current protections are too strict. Ray…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay