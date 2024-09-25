Prince William says make peace with nature

The Prince of Wales has issued an urgent call to end environmental destruction and to “make peace with nature”.

“We are living at odds with the natural world – and it is buckling under the pressure of our actions,” he said, in a video message played at a Campaign for Nature event at the General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York.

Prince William said climate change and the prospect of a million species facing extinction represented the most pressing “existential threat”.

His speech followed the announcement of the finalists for the fourth year of the prince’s Earthshot awards for international ideas to improve sustainability.