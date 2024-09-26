As MotoGP heads to Indonesia, Indigenous Sasak brace for another weekend of repression

JAKARTA — As the Indonesian island of Lombok prepares to host the latest leg of the marquee MotoGP racing series this weekend, former residents of what’s now the Mandalika International Circuit are bracing for yet another round of repression by the authorities. More than 2,700 police personnel have been deployed to Mandalika, ostensibly to provide security for the event — but also to ensure local community members don’t hold any protests that might be picked up by the international media descending on the island. Any disruptions, such as displays of banners, will be dealt with according to the law, said Umar Faruq, the police chief of West Nusa Tenggara province, where Mandalika is located. This constitutes a form of intimidation, according to Habibi, a researcher with the Institute of Legal Studies and Aid (LSBH). “People are afraid to erect [protest] banners. They are doing it discreetly,” he told Mongabay. “People are still traumatized by what happened in previous races.” Local communities in Mandalika hold banner to protest against the Mandalika project in September 2024. ‘Unnecessary and excessive’ show of force Since it opened in late 2021, the Mandalika circuit has been the scene of heavy security measures and intimidation tactics during international racing events. At the MotoGP and World Superbike races in 2022 and 2023, local Sasak Indigenous communities were subjected to measures including restricted movement through checkpoints. Authorities distributed a limited number of wristbands and stickers for access, causing disruptions to daily life. Some Sasak residents were also arrested…This article was originally published on Mongabay

