At Climate Week and beyond, investing in community conservation pays big dividends (commentary)

How do you secure the future of one of Africa’s most endangered large mammals, a species with only an estimated 3,000 remaining in the wild? You protect its habitat – its water resources, grasslands, and birthing areas. But because so many of these animals – like the Grevy’s Zebra – depend on lands outside of formalized protected areas, you find that at the heart of their survival lie the communities who live alongside them. In these areas, which are in both drought and flood-prone northern Kenya, the organizations rising to meet the challenges of the day are not just working with local communities, they are the local community. And they are tackling one of the toughest issues we face today: climate change. The Grevy’s Zebra Trust is a prime example of how community-led conservation is an effective approach to not just biodiversity conservation but to so much more. It is a beautiful story of culture, of wildlife, women, governance, restoration, climate adaptation, of protecting and growing carbon sinks. Yet somehow this impactful, holistic approach to conservation doesn’t get nearly the credit – or the resources – it deserves. Perhaps this is because these solutions and approaches are not really new or cutting-edge. In Africa, both Indigenous and local communities have long been stewarding and managing nature, yet the conservation field has not always recognized their role. This local stewardship is what ensures a fisherwoman can catch enough fish to feed her family for the week having patiently participated in a seasonal fishery closure managed by her…This article was originally published on Mongabay

