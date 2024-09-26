Carbon credit land grab dispossesses Global South communities: Report

Communal lands the combined size of Portugal have been taken over by corporate interests for carbon offsetting schemes across the Global South, according to a new report that warns of a “new form of land grabbing.” The report by GRAIN, a nonprofit supporting small farmers, identified 9.1 million hectares (22.5 million acres) of land, more than half of it in Africa, that had undergone such a change since 2016. In most of the 279 carbon projects surveyed, foreign companies acquired large tracts of land, traditionally used by local communities for grazing or farming, and converted them into plantations of fast-growing trees like eucalyptus, acacia or bamboo. The idea is that these plantations then draw down carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, storing it in the vegetation and soil. For each metric ton of CO2 sequestered this way, the project managers issue a credit that other companies can buy to compensate for CO2 emissions in other parts of their operations. While a touted benefit of carbon trading is to help fund projects like reforestation or renewable energy, ideally creating a financial incentive to reduce global emissions, the reality is that many of these projects are displacing local communities, leading to what the report’s authors say is a form of “carbon colonialism.” “It’s a transfer of land that could be used for local livelihoods, but it’s now prioritizing the interests of corporations,” Devlin Kuyek, a researcher at GRAIN, told Mongabay by phone. “This is just the beginning of something much larger. The scale…This article was originally published on Mongabay

