Fears of big, bad wolves behind India attacks are without evidence, experts say

Bahraich district in north India has seen a troubling spate of wild animal attacks over the last several months. Ten people, mostly children, have been killed, and another 35 have been injured. Village residents and forest officials say wolves are to blame, but scientists say there isn’t enough evidence to support this assertion, report Arathi Menon and Nikhil Sahu for Mongabay India. The forest department has attributed the attacks to the Indian gray wolf (Canis lupus pallipes) based on descriptions and drone footage of a pack of six wolves in the area. Following the footage, officials captured and removed the pack, Menon and Sahu write. Not long after this, however, two children and a woman were attacked on Sept. 11. Conservationists and ecologists say there’s currently no evidence to confirm that Indian wolves are to blame. “There is no DNA evidence, no photographs, and not even pugmarks indicating wolves as the culprits,” carnivore conservationist Y.V. Jhala, told Mongabay India. Without confirmation from genetic tests, it is “irresponsible to label wolves as ‘killers’ or use inflammatory language to describe them,” said Abi Tamim Vanak, an ecologist at the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE). The Indian wolf is an endangered subspecies, with only 3,000-odd individuals estimated in the wild. The canid favors India’s dry savanna grasslands, which have largely been replaced with farms, so wolves often subsist on livestock away from view. Vanak said any action against wolves could be a death sentence for an already…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay