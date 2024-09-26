RSPCA launches review of farm animal welfare scheme

Animal welfare inspectors have been sent into more than 200 farms amid claims one of the UK’s largest food certification schemes is failing to enforce legal standards, the BBC has learned.

RSPCA Assured covers almost 4,000 farms and its supermarket labels are supposed to inform shoppers food they are buying has been produced to higher welfare standards.

But a coalition of 60 campaign organisations is calling for the scheme to be scrapped, saying their undercover investigations at around 40 farms found welfare issues.

The RSPCA said it had launched an investigation and wider review of the scheme, including unannounced visits to more than 200 randomly chosen members, after hearing the concerns.