Brazil cracks down on illegal gold mining, sparking anger in the Amazon

Brazil has ramped up efforts to quell illegal gold mining over the last two years. Police raids in the Brazilian Amazon’s gold capital have destroyed mining machinery, leaving miners angry and struggling to keep their operations running, Mongabay’s Fernanda Wenzel reports. Federal agents destroyed 150 backhoes and 600 dredgers used in illegal mining in 2023, cutting deforestation from mining by 30% compared with the previous year. Almost all efforts were concentrated in the Itaituba municipality in Pará state, which produces 75% of Brazil’s illegal gold. The crackdown has sparked protests and frustration in Itaituba, where most people rely on gold mining for income, culminating in a 10-day protest in April, Wenzel writes. Rampant gold mining has caused widespread environmental destruction in the Amazon Rainforest, including polluted rivers, mercury contamination, large-scale fish deaths and deforestation. But most clandestine miners, or garimpeiros, are frustrated with the government’s actions. “[They] burned my excavator and broke everything with no mercy,” mine owner Carlos Mendes Moares told Mongabay. For many, gold mining is their primary source of income. José Maria Silva de Souza, another clandestine mine boss, lost two backhoes valued at 1.5 million reais ($272,000 now) but is determined to continue. “I’m not thinking of giving up,” he said, and is now using less efficient methods to keep his illegal operation running. The war on illegal gold mining marks a shift since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in January 2023, following his vows to reverse the environmental damage caused during the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay