Queen’s Brian May quits RSPCA over its food welfare label

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May has quit as the RSPCA’s vice-president over what he called “damning evidence” of animal welfare failings related to its food certification label.

BBC News reported on Thursday that the association had to run spot checks on more than 200 ‘RSPCA Assured’ farms to ensure they met its own standards.

Animal welfare activists say their own undercover investigations found the scheme covering around 4,000 farms was failing to ensure even basic legal standards. They also want RSPCA president Chris Packham to stand down.

The RSPCA said it had “different views from Brian on how best to approach this complex challenge”.

The BBC has reached out to conservationist and TV presenter Mr Packham for comment.