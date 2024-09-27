Sycamore Gap saplings to become symbols of hope

Ruth lost her only child Fergus to cancer when he was just 12.

“Your worst fear after your child dies is that he’ll be forgotten,” she explains.

They had long been searching for a tree with special meaning to plant in Fergus’ memory and to draw attention to all the children affected by childhood cancer.

The Sycamore Gap tree was cut down a year ago, sparking national outrage. Now, Fergus’ community in Backwell, near Bristol, will be one of the first to be gifted a sapling grown from it.

Stories of these first saplings to be promised are being shared to inspire others to apply for a ‘Tree of Hope’ from the National Trust. They have now grown to about 5ft tall, the BBC discovered on a visit to the top-secret greenhouse where they are kept.