Sycamore Gap saplings to become symbols of hope

From BBC
Ruth lost her only child Fergus to cancer when he was just 12.
“Your worst fear after your child dies is that he’ll be forgotten,” she explains.
They had long been searching for a tree with special meaning to plant in Fergus’ memory and to draw attention to all the children affected by childhood cancer.
The Sycamore Gap tree was cut down a year ago, sparking national outrage. Now, Fergus’ community in Backwell, near Bristol, will be one of the first to be gifted a sapling grown from it.
Stories of these first saplings to be promised are being shared to inspire others to apply for a ‘Tree of Hope’ from the National Trust. They have now grown to about 5ft tall, the BBC discovered on a visit to the top-secret greenhouse where they are kept.
On a bank, overlooking an open green space, Fergus’ parents share the spot where his tree will go – a prominent place in the landscape.
Their son came to this recreational ground nearly every day – a boy, on the cusp of becoming a teenager, who had a love of the outdoors.
It was his walk to school. He played cricket and other games here with his dad Ian, who described it as place filled with “fun”.
Father and son were planning to walk Hadrian’s Wall, along which the Sycamore Gap tree was nestled.
They postponed because of the pandemic with the hope of visiting once life went back to ‘normal’.
But Fergus was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in January 2021 and was just 12 years old when he died in May 2022.