High CO2 levels are greening the world’s drylands, but is that good news?

The increased concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere since pre-industrial times isn't just driving climate change — it's also making much of the world's drylands greener with increased plant growth. This is known as the CO2 fertilization effect, and politicians sometimes cite it to rhetorically downplay the negative global impacts of climate change, saying it's proof that more CO2 in the atmosphere is a good thing. Our guest on this episode of the Mongabay Newscast says it's not, and issues a warning against this misleading interpretation. Arden Burrell is a remote-sensing scientist who co-authored the first observation-based study of the desertification of drylands that considers the CO2 fertilization effect, climate change, and climate variability. His new research indicates that while 5 million hectares (12 million acres) of drylands — an area half the size of South Korea — have become desertified, the future of vegetation productivity is an open and debated question. In this conversation with co-host Rachel Donald, he unpacks what the data tell us about the status of the world's drylands. Drylands are "the world's breadbasket," Burrell says, making up 45% of the world's agricultural land. Crops grown via these highly complex food systems are already experiencing reduced nutritional value due to rising CO2 levels. Drylands' climate change-driven degradation has already impacted an estimated 213 million people. Burrell says this "global greening" can be a net good, but the increase in vegetation could mask other problems. While the CO2 fertilization effect allows plants to use water more efficiently,

