Social media influencers’ bad behavior with marine wildlife is risky for animals, too (commentary)

Many of us have likely come across that viral video on social media – a young woman touching the back of a large, possibly pregnant, great white shark, swimming alongside it for about 10 seconds. The woman in question, Ocean Ramsey, has two million followers on Instagram and has been capturing attention by demonstrating that when approached in a certain way, sharks are not a threat to humans. But this is just one of many social accounts that showcase close encounters with marine wildlife. Seeing images of people swimming alongside giant sperm whales resting vertically with their calves, floating among groups of nurse sharks, or stroking manta rays has become more common than ever before. While there is an initial fascination in witnessing a human swim peacefully next to what many consider their worst nightmare, or treating a giant like a pet, it raises important questions about the real purpose of such interactions. Moreover, can we be certain that encouraging this shift from fear to confidence is having a net positive effect on the protection of both species involved – humans and wildlife? In a world where over 60% of the global population uses social media, several studies have demonstrated that these platforms can be powerful tools for conservation communication, helping to inform, educate, and drive engagement. Accounts like those of Oceana (with three million followers) and Ocean Conservancy (with over 460,000 followers), for instance, share daily sea life images, promoting awareness campaigns, interviews with experts and communities, and encouraging…This article was originally published on Mongabay

