These scientists are trying to build a fungal-resistant future

Over six million fungal species are believed to inhabit planet Earth. Outsmarting them is the work of Arturo Casadevall‘s lifetime. What If Fungi Win? is the question at the heart of Arturo’s new book, co-authored with journalist Stephanie Desmon. In this episode, Emily and Regina take a trip to Arturo’s lab at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and meet a group of scientists thinking about the fungal consequences of climate change, urban heat islands, and scooping up microbes with candy.

