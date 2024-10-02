Third edition of Satellites for Biodiversity Award opens for applications

The Airbus Foundation and the Connected Conservation Foundation have announced the third edition of the Satellites for Biodiversity Award, which aims to encourage the use of cutting-edge satellite data to monitor and protect biodiversity. The two organizations have called for applications from individuals as well as nonprofit organizations around the world that use satellite imagery to address habitat loss and protect wildlife. Three winning projects will receive access to Airbus’s Pléiades and Pléiades Neo satellites, which will provide images with resolutions of up to 15 centimeters (6 inches). “For the first time, we can capture landscape imagery at an extraordinary 15 cm resolution, providing field projects with unparalleled detail and insights into the factors affecting animal populations and ecosystems globally,” Sophie Maxwell, executive director of the Connected Conservation Foundation, said in a joint press statement. Winners will also receive $6,000 in funding, technical support, as well as access to ArcGIS Pro, a data visualization and analysis software developed by Esri. The U.K.-based Connected Conservation Foundation works to connect local communities with technology for wildlife conservation purposes. In 2022, it teamed up with the Airbus Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the European aerospace company, to launch the Satellites for Biodiversity Award. According to the press statement, the two organizations aim to “leverage very high-resolution satellite data with machine learning and community engagement, to monitor and safeguard the Earth’s most vulnerable creatures and environments.” The four winners of the previous round were international conservation NGO Fauna & Flora International, Peruvian nonprofit Conservación…This article was originally published on Mongabay

