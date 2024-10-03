In Madagascar, Taniala Regenerative Camp aims to heal deforestation scars

The Menabe Antimena Protected Area in midwestern Madagascar is badly scarred by deforestation; farmers from the surrounding communities have encroached on this unique dry forest ecosystem in search of new and fertile land to grow crops like maize and peanuts. But amid the damage, in the village of Lambokely, is a carefully tended exception. Roland Frédéric Tahina and a group of volunteers tend baobabs, Indian siris and a range of indigenous species they’ve planted on a small plot they’ve named the Taniala Regenerative Camp. Local communities in Menabe depend on agriculture, hunting, charcoal production and the extraction of timber and non-timber forest products for their livelihood and income. Because of limited rainfall, poor soil quality and an increasingly arid climate, they face acute food insecurity. Their primary farming method — using fire to clear new areas to grow crops — depletes the soil and accelerates desertification. Additionally, migrants from the south are increasingly involved in this practice in forested areas, leading to severe deforestation, especially in the Menabe Antimena Protected Area. Preparing holes for tree lines on an agroforestry test plot. Image courtesy Roland Frédéric Tahina. Menabe’s dry forests include numerous endemic tree species, including rosewood, hazomalany (Hernandia voyronii) and baobab. The protected area is also a refuge for critically endangered species like flat-tailed tortoises (Pyxis planicauda), giant jumping rats (Hypogeomys antimena) and Madame Berthe’s mouse lemurs (Microcebus berthae). This unique ecosystem is projected to vanish by 2050, making it one of the most endangered protected areas in the country.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay