Northern Lights possible as solar storms gather

A huge solar flare, the largest since 2017, has been spotted erupting from the Sun’s surface.

Solar flares are made up of electromagnetic radiation that travel from the Sun at the speed of light and can reach Earth in about eight minutes.

They can disrupt some radio communications and satellites but most of us are unlikely to see those effects.

There is also a chance that northern latitudes could see the Northern Lights this weekend as two geomagnetic storms are predicted to hit Earth.