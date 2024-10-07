Nobel Prize goes to microRNA researchers

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2024 has been awarded to US scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their work on microRNA.

Their discoveries help explain how complex life emerged on Earth and how the human body is made up of a wide variety of different tissues.

MicroRNAs influence how genes – the instructions for life – are controlled inside organisms, including us.

The winners share a prize fund worth 11m Swedish kronor (£810,000).