Spacecraft launches towards knocked off course asteroid

From BBC

A spacecraft is on its way to visit an asteroid that US space agency Nasa knocked off course in 2022.

The Hera craft launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 10:52 local time (15:52BST) on Monday.

It is part of an international mission to see if we can stop dangerous asteroids hitting Earth.

The project will look at what happened to a space rock called Dimorphos when Nasa intentionally collided with it.