‘Thugs’ disrupt Jakarta climate march as attacks on civil liberties increase

JAKARTA — A recent climate march in Jakarta was forcibly disbanded by an unidentified group of people, which highlights the growing challenges to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Indonesia. On Sept. 27, dozens of activists descended to the streets of Jakarta to raise awareness about the urgency of climate change and to demand more climate actions as part of the Global Climate Strike, a movement initiated by Greta Thunberg. This year’s protest argued that Indonesia is facing two crises at the same time — a climate crisis as extreme weather events becoming more frequent and severe, as well as a democracy crisis as indicated by the growing influence of oligarchy in governance and shrinking civil space. But before the mostly youth protesters started marching, they were already disrupted by an unknown group of people. An unknown person within the group reportedly delivered a speech praising President Joko Widodo’s administration. Then, the protesters started the march toward downtown Jakarta, only to be greeted with more aggressive intimidation by the unknown group of people. Around 1:30 p.m., several individuals forcibly took protest items such as posters, banners, loudspeakers and a mannequin of Widodo. An altercation ensued between the protesters and the unknown group of people. Despite the disruption, the protesters tried to continue marching. However, the intimidation persisted and one person was physically assaulted. “Suddenly, we were blocked by thugs. Without any warning or clear demands, they shouted ‘disperse, disperse,’” said one participant, Luthfi Maulana. Police were present at the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

