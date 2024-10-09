Congo looks to monetize its high-integrity forests

BRAZZAVILLE — Conservation authorities in the Republic of Congo have launched a plan to invest in the protection of “high-integrity forests” in Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park, treating these ecosystems as an asset class. Located in the northern part of the country, Nouabalé-Ndoki is also the first site in the world to be recognized for its ecological integrity under the Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA) Standard this past June. The new initiative aims to fill a funding gap to protect the ROC’s forests by selling high-integrity forest (HIFOR) units, defined as representing “one hectare of healthy, high integrity tropical forest actively conserved within a large landscape for decades.” “The HIFOR initiative is a payment for ecosystem services program designed to incentivize climate action and biodiversity conservation in high-integrity tropical forests by offering long-term financing to forest managers,” Rosalie Matondo, the ROC’s minister of forest economy, said at the Aug. 30 launch of the program in the capital, Brazzaville. “This project marks a very important step in the development of innovative financial mechanisms allowing our country to make the most of its efforts to conserve forests and associated ecosystems.” A forest elephant in Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park. Image by Matt Muir via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0). The HIFOR initiative rests on three pillars: biodiversity conservation, sustainable management of forest resources and the participation of local communities. Because they’re by definition not under imminent threat, forests in this scheme aren’t eligible for carbon offsetting schemes such as REDD+. That means a key difference from carbon…This article was originally published on Mongabay

