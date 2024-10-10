Hurricane Milton’s path of destruction

From NPR

Hurricane Milton tore a path of destruction through Florida late Wednesday, leaving multiple dead and wrenching buildings apart.

Many across the southeastern U.S. were still struggling to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, which hit less than two weeks ago.

Now, residents and officials must again navigate the clean up rescue and recovery efforts.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

(Image credit: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo)

Read the full article from NPR