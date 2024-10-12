How to spot ‘comet of the century’ in UK skies

A comet that was seen from Earth last month for the first time in 80,000 years might be visible with the naked eye in the UK on Saturday evening, according to the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS).

The society said Comet A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) has been called the “comet of the century” because of how bright and visible it can be.

On Saturday the comet is expected to come within about 70 million km (44 million miles) of Earth, according to the Nasa Earth Observatory.

The RAS’s Dr Robert Massey told BBC News that Saturday night was the “opening of the window to try” and see the comet in the UK.

Head for higher ground and look west

He said people should go out "immediately after sunset" with a pair of binoculars, head for higher ground and look west towards the horizon. Try to stand where hills, buildings and trees are not blocking your view, he said. Skies will be clearing overnight on Saturday as strong winds push the cloud and showers away into the North Sea. Dr Massey advised people to "wrap up" and bring a hot drink with them. "Just go out, enjoy it, don't sweat it," he said. The RAS said the comet was first visible in the southern hemisphere between 27 September and 2 October and would be visible from Saturday night to 30 October. The comet likely travelled from the outer reaches of our solar system and made its closest transit past the sun on 27 September, the Nasa Earth Observatory said. Dr Massey said the nucleus of the comet – its solid core – has been estimated to be 2km (1.24 miles) long, or "mountain-size".