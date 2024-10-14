As tidal power rides a wave of clean energy optimism, pitfalls persist

In the Pentland Firth off of Scotland’s coast, an array of underwater turbines churn 24/7, spun by powerful ocean tides. Operational since 2018, this tidal stream project reached a milestone last year, generating 51 gigawatt hours of power — a first anywhere in the world for tidal stream technology. Though limited to only four turbines, this long-running demonstration (known as the MeyGen project, and operated by the SAE Renewables company) is one of several tidal stream trials that experts say offers proof of concept and shows off the possibilities of harnessing the world’s tides as an alternative energy source. Its annual output is enough to power roughly 6,000 homes. The Pentland Firth array could eventually scale up to 269 turbines and produce up to 398 megawatts of clean power — enough to power around 175,000 homes. “MeyGen has demonstrated now beyond doubt that three-bladed, horizontal axis, seabed-mounted tidal turbines work,” says Fraser Johnson, the project’s operations and maintenance manager. But to become an alternative energy player in the coming years, he adds, the nascent tidal stream industry needs to get more turbines in the water and demonstrate ongoing proof of capabilities, while driving down costs. For now, the United Kingdom stands at the forefront of tidal stream development, with MeyGen and around half a dozen other U.K. projects currently generating enough electricity to power thousands of homes. If planned developments go ahead, around 130 megawatts of capacity will be operational in the country’s surrounding waters by 2029, though this figure…This article was originally published on Mongabay

