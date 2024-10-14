U.S. government and Indigenous tribes to co-manage newest marine sanctuary

In advance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the U.S., the federal government announced a new national marine sanctuary off the coast of California that will be co-managed with tribes and Indigenous groups in the area. The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sactuary will be the third-largest federally protected stretch of water, encompassing more than 11,600 square kilometers (4,500 square miles) of ocean along 186 km (116 mi) of California coastline. The new marine sanctuary is at the confluence of warm southern currents and cold northern currents, which together provide habitat for a wide variety of wildlife, including migrating whales, sea turtles and sea otters. The region boasts a variety of diverse ecosystems including kelp forests, sandy beaches, underwater mountains and rocky reefs. The sanctuary will be co-managed among the government, which will provide additional monitoring and scientific research, and local tribal peoples who will provide technical expertise and traditional knowledge. “Being able to address climate change, use traditional ecological knowledge, and participate in co-management is Indigenous peoples’ contribution to saving the planet,” Violet Sage Walker told NPR. Walker is chairwoman of the Northern Chumash Tribal Council, which led the campaign for the sanctuary more than a decade ago. Walker’s father spearheaded the effort; she said it was his dying wish to see the area protected. “This designation will forever protect this part of the ocean from oil and gas drilling and create the staging ground for valuable science to study our ocean in a changing climate,” Laura Deehan, Environment California state director,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

