As 25 Earth vital signs worsen, scientists warn of ‘irreversible climate disaster’

Earth’s climate system continues to rapidly deteriorate, with global temperatures on track to far overshoot 2° Celsius (3.6° Fahrenheit) of warming by the end of the century — a mere 75 years from now. That warning comes from an international group of eminent climate researchers and Earth System scientists who reviewed the planet’s vital signs in the journal BioScience. “We are on the brink of an irreversible climate disaster. This is a global emergency beyond any doubt. Much of the very fabric of life on Earth is imperiled,” the authors write. “The global failure to support a rapid and socially just fossil fuel phasedown has led to rapidly escalating climate-related impacts.” The researchers evaluated 35 planetary vital signs. and found 25 are at record levels, driving a series of increasingly severe climate-linked disasters over the past year. These extreme events affected millions of people across the globe and included devastating floods in East Africa, rampant wildfires in the Amazon and Pantanal ecosystem, and heatwaves across Europe and Asia. Back-to-back Hurricanes Helene and Milton battered the U.S. Southeast — two more examples of supercharged storm systems. “It’s very likely that climate change is making powerful hurricanes like Helene and Milton more common and devastating,” study author William Ripple, distinguished professor at Oregon State University and director of the Alliance of World Scientists, told Mongabay in an email. “The climate crisis is becoming increasingly severe, and we are now faced with many climate-related disasters along with catastrophic risks in the longer term.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

