Mongabay celebrates 25 years with Jane Goodall at sold out event

The popular climate-focused radio show and podcast Climate One, a program of The Commonwealth Club of California, recently hosted Mongabay and Jane Goodall at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in downtown San Francisco to celebrate the news organization's 25th anniversary and her 90th birthday, respectively, in front a live audience of 1,700. Mongabay's podcast previously spoke with Goodall about her career and reflections on life at 90 years on this episode, and for this special follow-up conversation, Mongabay founder and CEO Rhett Butler chats with her about her journey, and shares his reflections on Mongabay's continuing legacy, lessons learned, most significant successes, and hopes for the future. "It is having its impact in the world [so] it's been an amazing journey. And it's very exciting to see how many incredible people are involved with Mongabay now, and what they're doing. So, I'm very excited about the future," Butler says. The event audio features the pair in discussion with the founder of Climate One, Greg Dalton, across a range of topics: from Mongabay's coverage and impact, to the state of environmental news, solutions to global problems, Goodall's reflections on environmental and social movements, and what individuals can do with their voices to affect change. "You've got to reach the heart. And the only way I know how to reach the heart is by telling stories," Goodall says.

