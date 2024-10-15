Mongabay India wins Greenaccord award for environment journalism

Mongabay India has been honored with the 2024 Greenaccord International Media Award, presented annually by the Italy-based nonprofit Greenaccord. The award publicly recognizes news organizations that are committed to “raising public awareness of the most urgent ecological problems of our time and promoting a more sustainable future.” This year’s recipients include two news outlets from Asia: Mongabay India, the India-specific bureau of Mongabay, and the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF) Media in China. Gopikrishna Warrier, Mongabay India’s managing editor, received the award on Oct. 12 at the Greenaccord International Forum for information on safeguarding nature in Frascati, Italy. This recognition is a “very important achievement for Mongabay India,” Warrier told Mongabay. “The India Bureau is happy to continue Mongabay’s award-winning history for environmental journalism,” Warrier added. “As climate change makes a deeper impact over the world, evidence-based journalism becomes even more important for India and the South Asian region. With the monsoons changing their rainfall patterns, glaciers melting and heat waves and floods visiting the subcontinent every year, our relevance is only going to grow in the coming years.” S. Gopikrishna Warrier, Mongabay India’s managing editor, receives the 2024 Greenaccord International Media Award. Image courtesy of Greenaccord. Launched in January 2018, Mongabay India has been producing high-quality, deeply reported stories about India’s biodiversity, impacts of climate change, transition to renewable energy, gender and other environmental topics. The platform publishes in both English and Hindi. Rhett A. Butler, founder and CEO of Mongabay, called the recognition “a testament to the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

