Brazil elects record-high number of Indigenous mayors, vice mayors & councilors

A record-high number of Indigenous people were elected in Brazil’s recent municipal elections, a key move to ensure the fulfillment of Indigenous rights, public services and assistance and should pave the way to increase the number of Indigenous people elected in the 2026 state and federal ballots, advocates and activists say. On Oct. 6, 256 Indigenous people were elected mayors, vice mayors and city councilors in all Brazilian regions, an 8% increase compared with 236 elected in the 2020 ballot. In total, 2,506 Indigenous candidates from 169 groups received 1,635,530 votes, up from 2,212 candidates from 71 groups in 2020. Indigenous candidates were the only group that recorded growth in votes this year, compared with candidates who self-declared white, pardo (brown), Black and Asian, which saw a reduction of around 20% altogether, according to a survey from the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), the country’s main Indigenous association, which used data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). After 351 years since its foundation, Florianópolis, capital of the southern state of Santa Catarina, elected its first Indigenous city councilor, Ingrid Sateré Mawé, with 3,430 votes. “This election represents the result of a struggle that has been built for a long time for those of us who are organized as Indigenous women,” Ingrid Sateré Mawé tells Mongabay in a phone interview. “Beyond starting a process of historical reparation, it’s bringing to light that we really do exist and resist.” Ingrid Sateré Mawé says her election wasn’t “out of the blue.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

