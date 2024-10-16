Ghana to repeal pro-mining legislation amid protests, but activists demand more

The Ghanaian government is set to repeal its controversial pro-mining legislation, following weeks of demonstrations against environmentally disastrous mining, including the threat of a nationwide labor strike. In November 2022, the government issued LI 2462, a directive allowing mining in forest reserves, including biodiversity hotspots. Mongabay previously reported on how LI 2462 threatened to exacerbate the extensive harm from mining to Ghana’s environment. According to the Ghana Institute of Foresters (GIF), mining leases were granted over about 390,000 hectares (964,000 acres), a fifth of the country’s forests, in the year following its passage. In early October, the Coalition of Concerned Citizens Against Galamsey organized a three-day demonstration against mining. Weak enforcement and mechanization have caused the practice of small-scale illegal mining, known as galamsey, to escalate into large-scale illicit operations. Protesters threatened a nationwide shutdown on Oct. 10. The Trades Union Congress, representing all of Ghana’s labor unions, put forward three main demands: withdraw LI 2462, declare an emergency to tackle illegal mining, and enforce stricter actions to stamp it out of forest reserves. Union leaders called off the strike following meetings with the president and ministers. President Nana Akufo-Addo announced several measures, including rescinding LI 2462. Gold dominates in Ghana, which is Africa’s main producer of the precious metal. The issue of contaminated water — Ghana’s galamsey have polluted many streams and rivers with harmful chemicals like mercury and cyanide — appears to have raised public concern. Earlier this year, the Ghana Water Company Limited, the country’s main water…This article was originally published on Mongabay

