The disappearing red ghost crabs of Cox’s Bazar, a conservation crisis in Bangladesh

Once lively inhabitants of the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf coastline in southeast Bangladesh, the red ghost crabs (Ocypode macrocera) are now becoming increasingly rare, according to local media reports. Known for their agility and burrowing abilities, these elusive crabs play a critical role in the beach ecosystem by controlling organic debris and serving as prey for larger species. Shahidul Islam Kajal, a marine researcher who grew up on these shores, recalls the joy of watching these crabs. But now, he says, “It’s heartbreaking to see them tangled and killed by synthetic nets that litter the beach.” The shrinking population of red ghost crabs signals a broader environmental issue: the destruction of their habitat. The development in the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf coastline, particularly the construction of the 80-kilometer (50-mile) marine drive, has led to a surge in tourism and businesses, but at significant environmental costs. In addition, the Bangladesh Navy built a 1-km- (0.62-mi-) long jetty in Dec. 2022 for international naval exercises, which is now also used for tourist ship operations. While authorities cite benefits such as increased tourism and maritime security, experts claim these activities have taken a toll on the natural habitat. “Human activities like unregulated tourism, vehicle traffic and pollution have disrupted the red ghost crab’s behavior and destroyed their habitat,” explains Shahidul. Pollution, primarily from ship-breaking activities in Chittagong and municipal waste from nearby areas, has also contributed to the degradation of coastal biodiversity. The coastal region, home to 28% of Bangladesh’s population, faces mounting ecological pressure, which has…This article was originally published on Mongabay

