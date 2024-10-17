‘It’s our moonshot’: Why scientists are drilling into volcanos

I’m in one of the world’s volcanic hotspots, northeast Iceland, near the Krafla volcano.

A short distance away I can see the rim of the volcano’s crater lake, while to the south steam vents and mud pools bubble away.

Krafla has erupted around 30 times in the last 1,000 years, and most recently in the mid-1980s.

Bjorn Guðmundsson leads me to a grassy hillside. He is running a team of international scientists who plan to drill into Krafla’s magma.

“We’re standing on the spot where we are going to drill,” he says.

The Krafla Magma Testbed (KMT) intends to advance the understanding of how magma, or molten rock, behaves underground.

That knowledge could help scientists forecast the risk of eruptions and push geothermal energy to new frontiers, by tapping into an extremely hot and potentially limitless source of volcano power.