NGOs urge banks and China to refuse support for Ugandan oil projects

A group of 28 NGOs have written to 34 banks, insurance companies and the Chinese government, urging them to deny financing and other support for oil and gas projects in Uganda. The letters, written by U.S.-based Climate Rights International (CRI) and 27 Africa-based NGOs, follow a report detailing numerous human rights violations and environmental harms at the Kingfisher oil project sites in Uganda. Similarly, Uganda's Tilenga oil fields also face scrutiny over their ecological and social harms, including impacts on wildlife and displacement of local communities. Both Kingfisher and Tilenga are co-owned by French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies, the Chinese National Offshore Oil Company Uganda Ltd. (CNOOC), and the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC). Both projects are also part of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline initiative (EACOP), where TotalEnergies is a major partner. The initiave aims to transport oil and gas from Uganda to Tanzania for export. "The Ugandan oil projects are associated with serious human rights abuses, environmental degradation, massive carbon emissions, and a disturbing disregard and lack of accountability for harms to local communities," Brad Adams, CRI's executive director, said in a statement. Major banks and insurance companies in Europe, Japan and North America have ruled out support for the projects, he added. "Now it's time for all banks and insurance companies, whether in Europe, China, the Gulf States, Africa, or elsewhere, to publicly rule out any continuing or further support."

