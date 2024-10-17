What Indigenous leaders want from the COP16 U.N. biodiversity conference

From Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, Indigenous and local community leaders from around the world will gather at the latest U.N. biodiversity conference, or COP16, which delegates say is poised to be a “historic” conference that could mark a turning point for both biodiversity and those who protect it. Ahead of the talks, several delegates spoke to Mongabay about their list of desires, what they hope will happen and some of the issues they have had to grapple with. A recurring theme was the urgent need to recognize and establish “mechanisms to ensure the full and effective participation of Indigenous peoples and local communities,” as highlighted by Francisco Ramiro Batzín Chojoj, a representative of the Maya Kaqchikel peoples from Guatemala and co-chair of the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity. Indigenous delegates are keeping a close eye on discussions around the implementation of the targets and goals of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), an important focus of this year’s conference. Sources say there is a need to agree on a system to monitor progress toward the achievement of the framework, which aims to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030. Although the biodiversity framework contains statements to address the rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities, the details of how to do so while meeting global targets aren’t fleshed out. Indigenous sources hope to influence and reach an agreement during discussions with national representatives, who will be the ones making high-level decisions. A to-do list Ricardo Camilo Niño Izquierdo, an…This article was originally published on Mongabay

