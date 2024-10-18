Meet 7 newly described frog species, all named after Star Trek characters

From NPR

<img src='https://media.npr.org/assets/img/2024/10/17/10.18.24-ep-1-_wide-fb00c840f760db9711e066c89817adcb38ac1d5b.jpg' alt='Boophis siskoi is one of seven newly described species of frog found in Madagascar.’/>

In the humid rainforests of northern and eastern Madagascar reside seven newly described frog species. They often hang out near fast, flowing rivers. These treefrogs’ high-pitched, “futuristic” sounds may help male frogs attract females over the sound of nearby rushing water. They also are what inspired their Star Trek-themed names.

