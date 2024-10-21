New study upends common belief that birds escape winter to save energy

Scientists have long surmised that birds migrate during winters to save energy. The reasoning has been pretty obvious: far away from the biting cold, birds would need to expend less energy to keep themselves warm. New research has upended that assumption. A study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution found that one group of Eurasian blackbirds (Turdus merula), a partially migratory species, spending time in warmer regions didn’t save energy when compared to a population of the same species that stayed put in a frigid environment. “We suspected an energy deficit for the resident birds but there was no significant difference between the net energy they spent compared to the migrants,” Nils Linek, lead author and researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, told Mongabay in a video interview. “If there’s no energy benefit overall, there must be other cues or reasons to migrate.” The research is potentially the first to measure and track physiological conditions of birds over the course of their winter migration. Similar studies usually take place in a lab setting. “There are so many textbook theories about migration but until now, we haven’t been able to test this in the wild,” Linek said. As part of the study, the researchers deployed biologgers that were surgically implanted into the birds. The sensors in the loggers measured heart rate and body temperature every 30 minutes. Heart rate serves as a proxy for energy expenditure; the more the energy used, the higher the heart rate.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay