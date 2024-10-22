Botanical gardens play key role in biodiversity & climate conventions (commentary)

As world leaders and scientific institutions from across the globe gather to discuss the biodiversity crisis at COP16 and climate change at COP29 this fall, it’s critical that they do not neglect the important work that is already being done by one of the world’s key stewards of nature – botanical gardens. Botanical gardens steward indispensable herbaria and living collections, conduct research to mitigate the impacts of climate change, and work to protect our ecosystems. Yet, they are often an overlooked tool in climate resiliency efforts, due to the common misconception that rigorous scientific study is not a priority for them. In reality, botanical gardens typically house experts in plant and fungal science – areas of expertise that many conservationists and environmentalists often lack. The planet is only getting warmer, and world leaders must tap every resource to develop viable solutions. Botanical gardens have an important role to play in the overall effort to combat the dual climate and biodiversity crises and can offer important solutions, but they are often underutilized in climate change research, due to limited awareness of their potential. In fact, many newer botanical gardens were developed with a clear mandate to advance a conservation mission. The Gullele Botanic Garden in Ethiopia, for example, was inaugurated in 2019 with a mission to “contribute towards conservation and research on biodiversity and sustainability education.” New York Botanical Garden’s Thain Family Forest is an important research site that provides an ecological glimpse of the city before colonization. Image courtesy of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay